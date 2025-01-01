Ingredients:
v 1 medium-sized pumpkin, peeled and diced
v 1 onion, chopped
v 2 cloves garlic, minced
v 1 carrot, peeled and sliced
v 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
v 1 tsp ground cinnamon
v 12 tsp ground nutmeg
v Salt and pepper to taste
v Olive oil for sautéing
Method:
1. In a large pot, sauté the chopped onion and minced garlic in olive oil until softened.
2. Add the diced pumpkin and sliced carrot to the pot, stirring for a few minutes.
3. Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth, ensuring the pumpkin and carrot are covered. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer until vegetables are tender.
4. Use a blender or immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth.
5. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper to taste. Adjust seasonings as needed.
6. Simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes to let the flavors meld.
7. Serve hot and enjoy your homemade pumpkin soup!
Serve with sour cream, croutons, or fresh herbs as garnish.