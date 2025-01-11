‘Awami League’s registration depends on time’

The next national election will be held with the participation of all registered political parties, said Chief Election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday.

“When the time comes, we will see which parties are registered. Whether the Awami League maintains its registration and takes part in the election depends on time. That is why, the CEC is working,” the CEC made these remarks at a programme held in Sylhet.

The EC will make a new plan for the registration of the political parties after getting the report of the Reform Commission, Nasir Uddin added.

When asked about the prospects of holding all local government elections simultaneously, the CEC refrained from making a specific comment. “It is not feasible to organise all elections on the same day,” he noted.

“No EVMs will be used in the national election. We are committed to conducting the polls as per the timeline set by the Chief Adviser, adhering strictly to prescribed guidelines.”