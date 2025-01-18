Woman stabbed dead by brother-in-law in Moulvibazar

A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother-in-law at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar.

The victim, Karima Begum, 42, was attacked around 7:00 PM in the market line area of Patrakhola Tea Garden under Madhabpur Union. She was the wife of Mortuz Mia and a resident of the Purbapara No-2 area in the tea garden.

Police stated that the accused, Manjur Mia, had been involved in a longstanding dispute with the victim. On the day of the incident, Manjur entered a betel leaf shop where Karima was present and stabbed her multiple times with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Locals rushed Karima to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Kamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Syed Iftekhar Hossain confirmed the incident and added that the accused Manjur was apprehended nine hours after the incident.

The body has been sent for autopsy and legal proceedings are underway with a murder case being filed. Police are investigating the incident further, added the OC.