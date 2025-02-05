Man fined for Illegal sand lifting in Moulvibazar

A man has been fined Tk 1,50,000 for illegal sand extraction from the Dholai River at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday.

A mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Makhon Chandra Sutradhar conducted a raid at Brindabonpur area under Rahimpur union of the upazila and fined an individual named Sajib Debnath.

According to reports, a strong syndicate extracted sand illegally from the Dholai River for a long time. As a result, government loose huge revenue.

Confirming the penalties, the UNO said that such raids would continue in the future against illegal sand lifting.