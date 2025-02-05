Yunus promises key reforms to upgrade labour laws to ILO standards

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said the interim government is committed to implementing important labour reforms to take the country’s labour laws to ILO standards.

“We’ve already taken some moves. You will see the changes very soon.”

Prof Yunus said when leaders of Nirapon, which works for the improvement of worker safety in Bangladesh’s hundreds of factories, called on Dr Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy of the Chief Adviser, said the interim goverment has already signed an 18-point agreement with labour unions and manufacturers, which brought stability to the sector and helped boost garment exports.

Simone Sultana, chair of Nirapon, and Tapan Chowdhury, independent director of the group, led the team.

Representatives of top Western brands and retailers joined the meeting.

Simone Sultana thanked the Chief Adviser for his efforts to initiate reforms in the garment industry.

She noted that Nirapon, with its local partners BRAC and Amader Kotha, plays a leading role in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable factories to manage their safety.

Representatives of brands also expressed their satisfaction with the improving factory safety in the country.

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs, and Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) chairman were among those present on the occasion.