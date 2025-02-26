4 houses, shop gutted in Sunamganj fire

Four houses and a grocery shop were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Joysiddhi village under West Birgaon union in the upazila.

According to victims, the fire resulted a damage of over Tk 10 lakh.

According to witnesses, the fire originated from a kitchen of a house. The flames quickly engulfed to a grocery shop and three other houses.

Villagers brought the fire under control before the arrival of fire service units.

An eyewitness and union parishad member Jahid Talukder mentioned that the families are now helpless.

He also informed the upazila administration about the incident.

Shantiganj Fire Service Station in-charge Alamgir Hossain said that due to poor road conditions, it was not possible to reach the spot with our fire truck.

They have visited the spot and gathered relevant information, also added the fire service official.