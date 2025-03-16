Locals block Dhaka-Sylhet highway protesting ‘govt plan’ to shut Habiganj Medical College

Road communication between Sylhet and other parts of the country has been suspended as local people blocked Dhaka-Sylhet highway protesting the ‘government plan’ to shut Habiganj Medical College.

The protesters under the banner of ‘Sammilito Nagorik Samaj Habiganj’ gathered in Shayestaganj Natun Bridge area around 11am today (16 March) as per previous announcement.

The blockade stared at 11am and continued till filing of this report at 3pm, causing severe traffic gridlock on both sides of the highway and suffering of commuters.

The organisation’s Convenor and Member Ssecretary Principal Ikramul Wadud and Samsul Huda urged the government to go back from the decision to shut the medical college which is serving 25 lakh people of the district.

They alleged the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant (health) Sayedur Rahman said the college might be shut due to lack of teachers and substandard education.

The protesters warned that they will take tougher programmes if the college is shut.