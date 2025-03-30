Khaleda Zia may return to country in mid-April: Fakhrul

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is expected to return to Bangladesh from London in mid-April, though the date is not yet confirmed, according to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking to reporters at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Fakhrul said, “What I have heard is that Madam (Khaleda) will return home in mid-April, but it is still not certain.”

Khaleda Zia, currently in London for medical treatment, is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with her family. This is her first Eid with them in eight years. Her eldest son, Tarique Rahman, his wife Dr. Zubaida Rahman, their daughter Zaima Rahman, as well as her late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife Shamila Rahman and their two daughters, Zafia Rahman and Zahia Rahman, are all present for the celebration.

Speaking from London, her personal physician, Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain, stated that her family had arranged for a warm and emotional Eid gathering. He confirmed that Khaleda Zia’s health has improved and that she is mentally strong. Since being discharged from The London Clinic on January 25, she has been receiving home-based treatment under the supervision of Professors Patrick Kennedy and Jennifer Cross.

Regarding her return, Dr. Zahid mentioned that it would depend on the advice of her medical board. “She could return anytime after Eid, as her condition is now stable,” he said.

Khaleda Zia, 79, traveled to London on January 8 for advanced medical care. She has been battling multiple health issues, including liver cirrhosis, kidney and heart complications, diabetes, and arthritis.