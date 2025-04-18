BNP’s Dudu accuses govt of election delay to marginalise opposition

BNP Vice-Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu on Friday alleged that the government is deliberately delaying the national election in a bid to marginalise the BNP and block its path to forming a government through public support.

Speaking at a youth rally organised by Bangladesh Gonotantrik Parishad in front of the Jatiya Press Club, Dudu said, “The government is avoiding the election to sideline BNP and deny the people their right to vote.”

The rally was held to demand information on the whereabouts of several missing BNP leaders and activists, including former lawmakers M Ilias Ali and Chowdhury Alam, both victims of alleged enforced disappearances.

Dudu expressed serious concerns about the interim government’s approach, saying it has failed to provide a transparent and credible election roadmap. “The people are deeply worried. There is no clarity from the government on when or how the election will be held,” he said.

He urged the authorities to stop creating confusion by offering vague timelines. “There’s talk of December, then June — it’s all nonsense. Announce a clear date. What month, what year? The nation deserves an answer.”

Dudu also criticised what he described as attempts to suppress the opposition through fear and political manipulation. “We’ve seen this before. When Sheikh Hasina tried to stay in power without an election, the people forced her out. If any new form of authoritarianism appears, the people will resist it again.”

He drew a parallel with the past, recalling the initial public support for the Dr Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration. “We welcomed you then with garlands. Now, we’re ready to bid you farewell in the same way.”

Addressing the issue of enforced disappearances, Dudu condemned the government’s inaction in locating missing BNP leaders. “How heartbreaking is it that we cannot even offer prayers for Elias Ali or Chowdhury Alam because we don’t know if they are alive or dead?”

He alleged that the disappearances were part of a broader campaign to silence political dissent and claimed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was directly responsible for these incidents. “The entire nation knows who orchestrated these disappearances. If justice is to be served, Sheikh Hasina must be held accountable.”

Dudu concluded by demanding that the interim government take urgent steps to investigate and prosecute those responsible for enforced disappearances and political killings.

“The people of Bangladesh want justice. They want answers. And they want their right to vote restored without delay,” he said.