Pakistan calls for future-focused ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh has reiterated its call for the resolution of long-standing historical issues with Pakistan during the latest round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in Dhaka, even as Islamabad expressed optimism about a forward-looking partnership between the two countries.

Following the talks, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement highlighting progress on connectivity and cooperation. The statement welcomed the inauguration of direct shipping between Karachi and Chattogram and stressed the importance of resuming direct air travel. It also acknowledged improvements in visa and travel facilitation, noting that both nations expressed satisfaction with these developments.

However, while the Pakistani side emphasised a shared commitment to enhanced bilateral ties, Dhaka firmly raised its historical concerns, seeking a formal apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed by its armed forces during the 1971 Liberation War. Bangladesh also urged Islamabad to resolve other pending issues, including the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the equitable division of assets from undivided Pakistan amounting to 4.32 billion US dollars, and the transfer of foreign aid that was originally allocated for victims of the 1970 cyclone.

Speaking to the media after the talks, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin underlined the need for Pakistan to address these unresolved matters in order to lay a solid foundation for future cooperation. He stated that Bangladesh, as a neighbouring country with a shared history in South Asia, seeks a relationship built on mutual respect, justice, and historical acknowledgement.

The talks marked the first foreign secretary-level meeting between the two countries in 15 years and were led by Jashim Uddin and his Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch. Both sides described the discussions as comprehensive, covering political, economic, educational, strategic, and cultural topics rooted in shared heritage and people-to-people links.

They welcomed recent high-level engagements in New York, Cairo, Samoa, and Jeddah, which they said had contributed to renewed diplomatic momentum. The consultations also underscored the need for early finalisation of pending agreements and sustained institutional dialogue to strengthen cooperation across sectors including trade, agriculture, education, and connectivity.

Pakistan proposed academic opportunities in its agricultural universities for Bangladeshi students, while Bangladesh offered training programmes in maritime studies and fisheries. Dhaka also acknowledged scholarship offers from private Pakistani institutions and advocated for greater educational collaboration.

Cultural exchange featured prominently in the dialogue. Bangladesh expressed appreciation for recent performances by Pakistani artists in Dhaka, and Pakistan encouraged reciprocal cultural programmes. Broader cooperation in the fields of sports, media, and cultural institutions was discussed, with both parties considering the signing of memorandums of understanding in these areas.

In regional discussions, both countries agreed on the importance of revitalising the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in accordance with its founding principles. The Pakistani delegation commended Bangladesh’s leadership and expressed hope that SAARC could be strengthened by rising above bilateral political differences.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in the Middle East, strongly condemning Israeli aggression and ongoing human rights violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, particularly in Gaza.

Despite their divergent focuses, the talks signaled a willingness to continue dialogue. While Pakistan seeks to move forward, Bangladesh remains firm in its demand that past injustices be acknowledged and resolved as a prerequisite for truly meaningful bilateral progress.