Cate Blanchett hints at stepping away from acting after 35 years

Cate Blanchett has revealed she may be ready to close the curtain on her acting career after more than three decades in the spotlight.

In a recent interview with Radio Times Magazine, the Oscar-winning Australian actress said she’s “serious about giving up acting” and is eager to explore other passions. “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it,” Blanchett said, suggesting the idea isn’t new — but this time, she seems more committed.

The announcement may come as a surprise to fans, especially as Blanchett, now 55, continues to take on new projects. She recently starred in a London stage production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull and is set to debut her first major radio drama, The Fever, later this month.

Blanchett’s storied career spans over 70 films and 20 theater productions, earning her two Academy Awards (The Aviator, Blue Jasmine), four Golden Globes, four BAFTAs, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, among many other accolades. She’s also been nominated for two Emmys and a Tony, underlining her versatility across stage, screen, and beyond.

Reflecting on her unconventional path, Blanchett said, “Like a lot of people, I like being alive. I throw myself into life, often in unwanted places. Maybe that’s why my career, if you call it a career, has been so strangely eclectic.”

While she didn’t detail her plans for life after acting, fans can look forward to seeing her next in Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, an upcoming film also starring Adam Driver and Mayim Bialik.

Whether or not she officially retires from acting, Blanchett’s impact on the arts is undeniable — and her next chapter, whatever it may be, is bound to be as compelling as her time on screen.