Sylhet set to launch direct cargo flights to Europe on April 27

Direct cargo flights from Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport to Europe are set to begin on April 27, targeting exports to the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The service, operated by Malta-based Gallistair Infinite Aviation, will launch with a shipment to Spain’s Zaragoza.

Final preparations are underway to ensure the successful rollout of the cargo operation.

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, visited the airport on Friday to inspect the cargo terminal and machinery, citing a CAAB statement.

He reviewed the facilities and held discussions with officials, providing instructions to ensure the airport’s readiness for international cargo handling.

“This marks a major step forward in enabling direct exports from the country’s northeast to the EU and UK,” said Kawsar Mahmud, assistant director of CAAB’s public relations wing.

He said agricultural goods, frozen food, flowers, leather products, and handicrafts from the Sylhet region will now reach global markets directly.

“This will save both time and cost for exporters while maintaining product quality,” he added.

Following the launch in Sylhet, Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram will also be brought under this export service in the next phase.

CAAB hopes this will allow exporters from other regions to access global markets directly.

Mahmud said an international standard cargo warehouse has already been set up at Osmani Airport, equipped with trained staff and advanced security systems approved by the EU and UK.

“Trial shipments have already been sent earlier,” he said.

“Now, from Apr 27, full-fledged cargo flights will commence.”