Gazpacho (Spanish Cold Soup)

Ingredients

* 6 ripe peeled and chopped tomatoes

* 1 finely chopped onion

* 1 peeled, seeded and chopped cucumber

* 1 chopped red bell pepper

* 2 ribs chopped celery

* 2 tbsps chopped fresh parsley

* 1 clove minced garlic

* 2 cups ofvegetable stock

* 1/4 cup of vinegar

* 4 tbsps of extra virgin olive oil

* 1 tbsp lemon juice

* 2 tsp sugar

* Salt to taste

* Ground pepper to taste

* Tabasco sauce to taste

Method

Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Blend in batches in a blender to desire smoothness. Adjust the seasonings to taste with more salt, pepper, sugar andtabasco sauce. Place it in a non-reactive container to store it. Chill several hours or overnight to allow the flavors to blend.