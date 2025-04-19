Gazpacho (Spanish Cold Soup)

Ingredients
* 6 ripe peeled and chopped tomatoes
* 1 finely chopped onion
* 1 peeled, seeded and chopped cucumber
* 1 chopped red bell pepper
* 2 ribs chopped celery
* 2 tbsps chopped fresh parsley
* 1 clove minced garlic
* 2 cups ofvegetable stock
* 1/4 cup of vinegar
* 4 tbsps of extra virgin olive oil
* 1 tbsp lemon juice
* 2 tsp sugar
* Salt to taste
* Ground pepper to taste
* Tabasco sauce to taste
Method
Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Blend in batches in a blender to desire smoothness. Adjust the seasonings to taste with more salt, pepper, sugar andtabasco sauce. Place it in a non-reactive container to store it. Chill several hours or overnight to allow the flavors to blend.