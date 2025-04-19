Moscow International Film Festival kicks off in Russian capital

The 47th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF), one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious cinematic events, kicks off Thursday in the Russian capital with an impressive lineup celebrating its 90th anniversary.

This year’s festival features a diverse program, showcasing 200 films from 50 countries, according to the organizers. The grand opening film, His Name Was Not Listed by Russian director Sergey Korotayev, will also be screened in Belarus and Kazakhstan starting May 1. The festival will conclude on April 24 with the Argentinian film What We Wanted to Be, directed by Alejandro Agresti.

A special highlight of this year’s MIFF is the BRICS Film Festival segment, which will feature films from member nations including Russia, China, India, Iran, Egypt, and others.

The festival’s top honor, the Golden Saint George, is awarded to the best film in the main competition. Other prestigious accolades include the Silver Saint George, the Special Prize for Contribution to World Cinema Art, and the I Believe. Konstantin Stanislavsky award.