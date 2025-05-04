LPG cylinder price reduced by Tk19

The price of 12-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been reduced by Tk 19—from Tk 1,450 to Tk 1,431 for the month of May.

The new pricing was announced on Sunday, by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), and will take effect from the evening.

Prices for autogas, the LPG variant used in motor vehicles, have also been adjusted. The consumer-level price of autogas has been reduced from Tk 66.41 per litre to Tk 65.57—a decrease of 84 poisha.

In the previous month, BERC kept the 12-kg LPG cylinder price unchanged. Before that, in March, the price was reduced by Tk 28 to Tk 1,450, following an increase of Tk 19 in February, which set the price at Tk 1,478.