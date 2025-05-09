Govt to make swift decision on banning Awami League

The statement released on official Facebook page of Chief Adviser of interim government around 3:00 PM on Friday.
The statement further mentioned that the government is taking into account the United Nations report regarding involvement of Awami League leaders and supporters in terrorist activities. Until then, government urges everyone to remain patient. It is noteworthy that, in response to public demand, the government has already banned terrorist organization, Bangladesh Chhatra League, under existing laws.
Additionally, the government has taken steps to amend the International Criminal Court law in order to take action against organizations involved in crimes against humanity.
The government is also aware of public outrage regarding the foreign travel of former President Abdul Hamid, a defendant in a murder case, under the fascist regime. The government is determined to take appropriate legal action against all those involved in the matter.
It is worth noting that after Abdul Hamid, who served as President during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, left the country on Thursday, leaders and activists of National Citizen Party (NCP) have been staging a sit-in in front of Chief Adviser’s residence, demanding the ban of Awami League. A rally has also begun there after Jummah prayers.