Govt to make swift decision on banning Awami League

The interim government is actively considering demands to ban Awami League and will make a swift decision after consulting with political parties, according to a statement from Chief Adviser released on Friday.

The statement released on official Facebook page of Chief Adviser of interim government around 3:00 PM on Friday.

The statement further mentioned that the government is taking into account the United Nations report regarding involvement of Awami League leaders and supporters in terrorist activities. Until then, government urges everyone to remain patient. It is noteworthy that, in response to public demand, the government has already banned terrorist organization, Bangladesh Chhatra League, under existing laws.