Adopting green business model essential to remain competitive: Swedish Ambassador

Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks has said consumer demands are shifting towards sustainability, and many companies, including their key global Swedish brands, have set ambitious climate goals.

“Adopting a green business model among suppliers will be essential to remain competitive,” said the Ambassador while speaking at the 4th high-level policy dialogue within the Sustainable Fashion Platform.

The event, held on Monday, focused on scaling up the Sweden-Bangladesh partnership on sustainable water usage linked to the RMG sector.

Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks hosted the dialogue.

Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan attended as the event as the chief guest.

Sweden’s commitment to sustainability is a cornerstone of both its development cooperation and commercial engagement globally.

In Bangladesh, this vision is most tangibly reflected in the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector, where Swedish brands such as H&M Group, IKEA and Lindex maintain deep sourcing partnerships and strong environmental ambitions.

Investing in sustainable water management will strengthen the long-term competitiveness of Bangladesh as a sourcing destination — making it a compelling business case for proactive engagement.

This approach not only mitigates operational risks but also presents an opportunity to secure long-term water availability, support climate goals, and align with both Bangladesh’s development priorities and global sustainability standards, including SDG 6 and emerging EU due diligence regulations.

Sweden remains committed to enabling this transition through technology transfer, policy dialogue, and collaborative action — helping ensure that environmental integrity and business continuity go hand in hand.

In his speech on behalf of Team Sweden, the Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh said that this collaboration can sustain and strengthen Bangladesh’s competitiveness within the RMG sector.

Syeda Rizwana said there is a need for regulations that arrange groundwater allocation among competing entities in a sustainable fashion; that RMG industries are clear about what policy support they need from the different ministries; and that a working group focusing on groundwater and surface water usage in heavily industrialized areas is established as quickly as possible.

From part of Unicef , Rana Flowers, Resident Representative of Unicef, highlighted that “Effective management of water resources must achieve a balance between equity, sustainability and governance to ensure industrial use, agriculture use, and communities survive. Steps taken today are essential to ensure clean water is available for the generations of tomorrow.”

The high-level policy dialogue focused specifically to bring together public and private sector stakeholders to advance sustainable water practices within industrial operations, public policy, and resilient supply chains.

The dialogue aims to align business interests with policy solutions and broader development goals—balancing competitiveness, compliance, and environmental integrity.

Navid Shafiullah, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md. Lutfor Rahman, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Md. Fazlur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Water Supply Wing, Local Government Division, Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, PhD, Director General of Water Resources Planning Organisation (WARPO) and Engr. Tushar Mohon Shadhu Khan, Chief Engineer, Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) attended as special guests.

The Sustainable Fashion Platform is a collaboration between the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh, Business Sweden, the Swedish RMG-brands H&M Group, IKEA and Lindex, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), the Sweden-Bangladesh Business Council (SBBC), and the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA).

The purpose is to coordinate Swedish efforts on sustainability within the RMG-sector in Bangladesh under one umbrella.

This Policy Dialogue, which aims to continue to strengthen the sustainable partnership between Sweden and Bangladesh, was organised together with Unicef as a part of the initiative.