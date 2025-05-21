Prayer and Milad Mahfil held in London in memory of Abdul Gaffar Choudhury.

London: The legendary journalist, columnist, author of the immortal Ekushey song. On the third death anniversary of “Abdul Gaffar Choudhury”, a prayer and Milad Mahfil was organised on 19 May 2025 at the Brick Lane Mosque in East London. Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury’s four grieving children, Anupam Reza Chowdhury, Tanima Chowdhury, Chinmayee Chowdhury and Indira Chowdhury, organised this memorial gathering on the anniversary of their father’s death.

A large number of British Bengalis, including community figures, politicians, journalists, councillors and others, participated in the Mahfil, which was held after Maghrib prayer, London time, under the direction of Maulana Nazrul Islam, the Khatib of Brick Lane Mosque.

Among the dignitaries present at this Mahfil were former president of Bangladesh Welfare Association and Brick Lane Mosque Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk, ASM Misbah, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, community organiser Jamal Ahmed Khan, Ansar Ahmed Ullah Shah Belal, Shad Ahmed Saad, Mohammad Miron, Ahbab Ahmed, Mahmud Ali, Syed Golab Ali, Abdul Bashir Fazle Rabbi and many others.

Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said that as long as “Ekushey” remains in the minds of Bengalis, as long as Bengali culture remains on the face of the earth, even if we want to, Bengalis will not be able to forget “Abdul Gaffar Choudhury”. We want him to live in our hearts for a thousand years.

Abdul Ghaffar Choudhury will live forever in the hearts of every Bengali for his immortal song, in the minds of those who cherish Bengali culture. In the end, his children asked everyone to pray for their father. After this, a prayer was conducted under the leadership of the mosque’s Khatib, Maulana Nazrul Islam, and a special prayer was offered to the Almighty, seeking forgiveness for his soul.