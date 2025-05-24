“Bridge to Bangladesh” Launched: UK Diaspora and Oxfam Join Hands for Bangladesh Development

24 May 2025, London, UK: With over 650,000 people across the UK, and a rising presence

in politics, business, and academia, the British Bangladeshi diaspora is one of the most

influential diaspora communities in the world. To foster deeper collaboration between the

UK-based Bangladeshi diaspora and Bangladesh development, Oxfam officially launched its

new initiative “Bridge to Bangladesh”.

Unveiled at a major event in London on 24 May in 2025, the platform aims to channel

diaspora resources, skills, investments and advocacy into Bangladesh’s national priorities,

including climate resilience, gender equality, humanitarian actions and inclusive growth.

The event brought together policymakers, diplomats, diaspora leaders, parliamentarians,

academics, development experts, and second-generation changemakers in an effort to

move beyond emotional ties and remittances.

The British Bangladeshi diaspora is one of the most established and influential globally.

Concentrated in areas such as Tower Hamlets, Birmingham, and Luton, the community

includes policy makers, politicians, entrepreneurs, academics, cultural icons, healthcare

professionals, and public leaders. It contributes more than $1.47 billion annually in

remittances to Bangladesh—making the UK the second-highest source after the United

States.

Yet, the event highlighted that diaspora engagement must now evolve. According to Oxfam

and expert speakers, Bangladesh lacks a robust framework to tap into the full potential of its

global citizens. The newly launched Bridge to Bangladesh platform aims to fill that gap.

The event was graced by Her Excellency Abida Islam, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to

the UK. She said, “Our diaspora has done more than send money home. They’ve built

communities, shaped narratives, and stood by Bangladesh in every crisis. Bridge to

Bangladesh recognizes their power to now co-author its future,” she said.

The event featured remarks from British MP Baroness Pola Uddin, who praised the initiative

as “a timely structure for collective ambition,” and stressed that the diaspora is not an

extension of Bangladesh—it is a part of Bangladesh. Professor Naomi Hossain of SOAS

University of London added that development without dignity cannot succeed, and diaspora

inclusion must reflect values of equity and respect.

Halima Begum, Chief Executive of Oxfam GB, reflected: “For over 50 years, Oxfam has

stood with Bangladesh in moments of struggle and triumph. Today, we are proud to stand

with the diaspora—with people like me, who carry Bangladesh in our hearts even when we

are far from it.”

Bridge to Bangladesh also seeks to bridge intergenerational divides, inviting second-

generation British Bangladeshis. Designed as a multi-functional ecosystem, the platform will

offer diaspora members concrete pathways to engage with Bangladesh—through knowledge

exchange, investment matchmaking, youth engagement, diplomacy, and global advocacy.

“This is not just about nostalgia—it’s about nation-building,” said Ashish Damle, Country

Director of Oxfam in Bangladesh. “The diaspora can offer not only capital, but ideas,

networks, and influence. We want to unlock that potential and turn it into sustainable impact.”

The event was moderated by Aziz-ur Rahman, Patron of Oxfam GB with a presentation from

Md Sariful Islam, Head of Head of Influencing, Communications, Advocacy & Media (ICAM), Oxfam

in Bangladesh. As the event closed, participants signed up to join the Bridge to Bangladesh

platform. The initiative is now live with a website. Oxfam and its partners are calling on UK-

based Bangladeshis—from business owners to students—to take part in this platform.