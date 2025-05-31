22 more pushed in by BSF through Habiganj

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed in 22 more people through the Rema border of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj.

They were pushed in during the night through a place called Debrabari of Rema BOP under Habiganj Battalion (55 BGB). The group comprised 9 men, 8 women and 5 children, reports UNB.

On information, a BGB patrol team from Kalenga BOP of the upazila quickly reached the spot and arrested them. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were all Bangladeshi citizens and residents of Kurigram district.

Kalenga BOP Commander Naik Subedar Syed Jasim Uddin confirmed this.

The arrested persons are Johar Ali (80), Md. Arif (19), Md. Asadul (30), Achia Begum (60), Ashraful (35), Jahanara (30), Kakoli (10), Mocha Ashrafi (35), Aminul Islam (35), Mocha Afroza (24) of Ulipur upazila, Abdul Hamid (42), Rehena Begum (40), Sujan (22), Hasi Khatun (18), Parveen (21), Md. Shahinur (03), Hasanur (7), Nazrul Islam (50), Fatema Begum (47), Imran Hossain (20), Sabina (23) and Ismail Hossain (02) of Fulbari upazila.

Earlier the BSF pushed in another 19 people in the Kalenga border outpost area in the early hours of May 26.