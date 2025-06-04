Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh Dr. Muhammad Yunus will be arrive in the UK 10 June to receive King Charles Harmony Award.

On June 10, Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh and Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus will arrive on a four-day state visit to the United Kingdom at the invitation of the British government.

A source said that he will receive the ‘Harmony Award’ from the British King Charles and will meet with the Prime Minister Keir Starmer MP.

Meanwhile, the UK Awami League has announced to block Dr. Yunus’s visit to the UK. On the other hand, it is reported that hundreds of British Bangladeshi youth are preparing to welcome him at Heathrow Airport.