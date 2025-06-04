 Harun Miah has been Celected CIP for the year 2024 by the Government of Bangladesh.

Prominent businessman and community figure Harun Miah has been Celected CIP in the Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) category, the highest foreign exchange remitter in Bangladesh through legal channels. The Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment, Government of Bangladesh, Celected Harun Miah as CIP for the year 2024. The announcement was made through a government gazette notification on May 29. Harun Miah will be able to enjoy various benefits announced by the government during the validity period of the CIP (NRB) identity card. It is worth noting that Harun Miah is a prominent London businessman and Managing Director of Kushiara Financial Services and Kushiara International Travel. He is also the Director of Shahjalal Islami Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Limited, Kushiyara Cash and Curry, Bangla Frozen Food Limited, Pritam Hotel in Dhaka, Windsor Hotel and Resort Limited, Sildon Hospital, Non-Executive Director of UKBCI and Permanent Member of Bangladesh Centre London. Harun Miah has not only worked hard in the UK to distinguish himself but also has worked relentlessly in his home country of Bangladesh.

He is from village Lamachandarpur , Gulapgonj Upazila, Sylhet.