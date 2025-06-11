Yunus-Tarique meeting will bring a fresh breeze for democracy: Rizvi

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s upcoming meeting in London will bring a fresh breeze for democracy, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has expressed a hope.

“The party has already presented logical grounds for holding general election in December timeline.”

He hoped that this meeting would play an important role in safeguarding and strengthening Bangladesh’s ‘unfortunate democracy’.

Rizvi stated this during a briefing at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday.

“This meeting is expected to resist the return of fascism and ensure that democracy is not destroyed by aggressive forces. It will be crucial in reinforcing and perpetuating democratic norms in the country.”

The BNP leader said the meeting could mark a turning point in the country’s democratic journey.