Dr. Muhammad Yunus’s UK visit welcomed by ‘British Bangladeshi Community Coalition’ at Altab Ali Park in London

A crowd of expatriate Bangladeshis cheering as they welcome the UK visit of Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, arrives at Altab Ali Park in London on Tuesday (June 10, 2025) organized by the ‘British Bangladeshi Community Coalition’.

Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus has arrived in London on a four-day official visit. . He landed at Heathrow Airport on an Emirates Airlines flight at 7:05 am on Tuesday. The chief advisor was welcomed by Abida Islam, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK.

During this visit, Dr. Yunus will receive the ‘King Charles Harmony Award’ from the hands of King Charles III of the United Kingdom at Buckingham Palace. In addition, the chief advisor will meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He will also participate in a dialogue organized by the international research institute ‘Chatham House’.

In addition, the interim government’s chief advisor Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party Tarique Rahman will meet on June 13. It is reported that the meeting will last for 2 hours from 9 am to 11 am London time. The chief advisor will stay at the Dorchester Hotel in London. He is scheduled to have a ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Tarique Rahman there.

The ‘British Bangladeshi Community Coalition’ has been formed by people from different classes and professions to welcome the pride of Bangladesh Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus on behalf of the diaspora and to provide overall support in running the country.

Prominent businessman and community leader Siraj Mohammad Haque has been nominated as the convener of the organization formed in the presence of a large number of representative individuals on Sunday afternoon. The joint conveners were journalist and community leader KM Abu Taher Chowdhury, Barrister Saifuddin Khaled, Barrister Nazir Ahmed, Mohammad Rafiq Ullah, Mohi Uddin Alamgir, Barrister Mohammad Junaid and Md. Ansar Mia. A 61-member committee was formed, including Member Secretary Mohammad Ayub Korom Ali, Finance Secretary Solicitor Mohammad Yaor Uddin, Stewart Secretary M Abdus Shukur, Press and Publication Secretary Journalist Sayeed Chowdhury, and Women’s Secretary Dr. Shahin Akhter.