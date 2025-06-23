16-member squad announced under Miraz’s leadership

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was recently appointed as the ODI captain, will lead the side for the first time in the format.

Left-handed opener Mohammad Naim making a return to the national setup after more than two years, while right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed also returns from injury.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain announced the squad on Monday at a press conference held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The three-match series will begin on July 2 in Colombo.

Naim, 25, was rewarded for his strong domestic form. He scored 618 runs in 11 matches in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League, finishing as the tournament’s third-highest run-getter.

He replaces Soumya Sarkar, who is yet to fully recover from a recurring back injury.

Taskin Ahmed’s inclusion will boost Bangladesh’s pace options. The fast bowler missed recent assignments due to fitness issues but has returned to full training.

The ODI series will follow the conclusion of the ongoing Test series. The second Test is set to begin on June 25 in Colombo.

Bangladesh squad:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.