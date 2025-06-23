Some items shouldn’t be placed on bottom of fridge

The refrigerator, a crucial kitchen appliance, plays a vital role in preserving cooked and leftover food. However, not all refrigerator shelves serve the same purpose.

According to a report by asianetnews, the temperature varies across the compartments of a fridge with the top shelves generally colder than the bottom. As a result, specific foods are best stored on particular shelves to maintain freshness and prevent spoilage.

Some items should not be placed on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator, especially cooked foods. If these foods are currently stored there, it is advisable to move them immediately.

Leftover Food

Leftover food should never be kept on the bottom shelf of the fridge. It is best stored on the top shelf, where the temperature is more stable and cooler.

Boiled Eggs

Boiled eggs should not be stored with uncooked eggs, as this can lead to spoilage. “It is best to store eggs, whether shelled or not, in the top compartment of the refrigerator. This will help them stay fresh for up to a week,” the report states.

Boiled Meat

Fully cooked meat is best stored on the top shelf of the fridge. While uncooked meat can go on the bottom shelf, it should always be kept separate from other food items.

Herbs

To keep herbs fresh, place them in a glass of water and store them on the top shelf. It is also important to change the water daily.

Ready-to-Eat Foods

Pre-packaged ready-to-eat foods should not be stored on the bottom shelf. “It is best to store them at the top of the refrigerator,” the report advises.

Following these simple food storage tips can help extend freshness and reduce the risk of contamination.