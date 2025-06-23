Pakistan criticizes US bombing of Iran after praising Trump for peace efforts with India

Pakistan has sharply condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran, just hours after praising him and recommending him for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The diplomatic contradiction came amid heightened volatility in South Asia and the Middle East. On Saturday night, Pakistan publicly lauded Trump’s “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” on the social platform X, following his involvement in defusing a recent near-war crisis between India and Pakistan after the massacre of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir in April.

In that crisis, both nuclear-armed nations exchanged attacks until U.S.-led mediation helped bring about a fragile truce. Trump claimed credit for the breakthrough, prompting Islamabad to formally suggest him as a Nobel Peace Prize candidate, AP reports.

But less than a day later, the Pakistani government denounced the U.S. bombing of Iranian sites, describing it as a “serious violation of international law” and the statutes of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a Sunday phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern that the targeted facilities were under IAEA safeguards. Pakistan maintains a close relationship with Iran and has expressed support for Iran’s attacks on Israel, framing them as acts of self-defense.

There has been no official follow-up from Islamabad regarding the Trump Nobel nomination since the condemnation. The praise came shortly after a high-level White House meeting between Trump and Pakistan’s powerful army chief, General Asim Munir. The two-hour discussion, also attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs Steve Witkoff, focused heavily on Iran-Israel tensions, according to a statement from the Pakistani military.

While Islamabad was quick to credit Trump for his efforts, India dismissed the need for external involvement in the Kashmir dispute, reiterating its long-held stance that the region is an internal matter.

Kashmir remains a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, both of which claim the region in full but control separate parts. India continues to accuse Pakistan of backing militant groups operating in Kashmir — allegations Islamabad denies.