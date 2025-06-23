‘Bangladesh’s scouts create history’

The scouts of Bangladesh have created history. Four scouts sacrificed their lives for the country and for creating a new Bangladesh, said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday.

“There is no such example in the history of scouting anywhere else in the world.”

He encouraged the young scouts to help open doors for others and discover the world of opportunities, know the people better with broader friendship and contribute to positive changes.

“Scouting has opened a big door of opportunities for you. It is a big opportunity for you to open the door for others,” he said while inaugurating Bangladesh Scouts Cub Carnival at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

The Chief Adviser also distributed Shapla Cub Awards at the ceremony.

This carnival has started simultaneously in 527 places across the country.

The Chief Adviser shared his personal experiences of getting involved in scouting early stage of his life.

In the year 1955, Prof Yunus was part of the boy scout group who got the chance to travel to Europe and North America to the 10th World Jamboree of Boy Scouts held in Canada.

Yunus urged the young people who ate engaged in scouting not to get stuck pointing finger at the closed doors stressing that they need to open the door.

He said it is an opportunity for the young people to depict the path of future taking advantage of their involvement in scouting.