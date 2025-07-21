Man killed in Moulvibazar road mishap

One individual died in a road mishap at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ashikur Rahman Ashik, 52, a resident of Noagao village in the upazila. Ashik was a businessman by profession.

According to locals, Ashik was heading towards Kulaura in a pickup truck from Shamshernagar airbase area carrying fish, sitting next to the driver.

When the pickup truck reached Langla signboard mosque, it lost control and crashed into a tree on the side of the road, which left Ashik seriously injured.

Later, locals informed the fire service.

Being informed by the locals, fire service officials reached the spot, rescued him and took to Kamolganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Omar Faruk confirmed the incident and said that the body has been handed over to the deceased’s family.