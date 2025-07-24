Summertime magic: Jackfruit recipes

Growing up in a household where jackfruit has always been the king of fruits by an overenthusiastic father can be a bag of mixed feelings. However, even then, it took me more than two decades to even consider that the Jackfruit, with its pungent whiff filling up my fridge, can be used in recipes. Jackfruit can, indeed, be a versatile component or an alternative for meat dishes. Before you scoff and laugh, here are recipes that will make you appreciate the national fruit.

BBQ JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

Ingredients

For the BBQ sauce —

2 chipotle peppers (from a can of chipotles in adobo)

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 garlic cloves

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground cumin

Freshly ground black pepper

For the jackfruit —

2 cups of unripe jackfruit, drained

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

¼ tsp sea salt

½ cup water

Quick slaw —

2 cups shredded cabbage

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ tbsp fresh lime juice

½ tsp extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

BBQ sauce —

In a food processor or blender, puree chipotle peppers, ketchup, vinegar, garlic, mustard, smoked paprika, cumin and pepper until smooth. Set aside.

Jackfruit —

Carefully brush aside any hard-core pieces and shred the drained jackfruit by hand.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Reduce the heat if it becomes too hot and sauté the onion and salt until they are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the jackfruit shreds and simmer for five minutes. Add a small amount of water if it begins to stick. Pour in ½ cup water and half the barbecue sauce. Simmer for 20 minutes with the lid closed and the heat on low.

After taking off the top, pour in half of the leftover barbecue sauce and set aside the other half for dishing.

Quick slaw —

In a medium bowl, toss together cabbage, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Assemble and serve

Warm buns, then layer with juicy jackfruit, extra BBQ sauce, slaw and any desired toppings.