‘Saiyaara’ storms the box office with 153 crore in 5 days, emerges as a breakout hit of 2025

Saiyaara, marking the debut of Ahaan Panday, has cemented its place as one of 2025’s biggest box office surprises, collecting a remarkable Rs 153.25 crore within just five days of release.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the musical drama earned Rs 21 crore on Wednesday alone.

According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, the film experienced a minor mid-week dip but maintained strong momentum, aided by discounted ticket pricing on Tuesday (July 22). In fact, Tuesday’s footfall exceeded Monday’s, highlighting the film’s growing popularity despite being led by two newcomers.

Saiyaara opened with a massive Rs 83 crore weekend, ranking among the year’s top five opening weekends. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark by day four — a feat not achieved by even Salman Khan’s much-hyped Sikandar this year.

Interestingly, the film’s lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda chose not to participate in any pre-release promotions, sparking intrigue and helping fuel organic buzz around the release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film’s performance, saying: “Tuesday’s collections exceeded Monday’s, which were already higher than Friday’s. Achieving such figures during a non-holiday period is commendable. While discounted prices helped, the film’s sustained momentum is the real story.”

About the film

Saiyaara follows Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a struggling musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a young writer battling early-onset Alzheimer’s. The film delicately explores themes of love, loss, and heartbreak, with a powerful musical score that has resonated with audiences.

Outlook

With glowing word-of-mouth and steady weekday numbers, Saiyaara is now well on course to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. Its success not only signals a strong debut for its lead actors but also reaffirms Mohit Suri’s strength in the romantic drama genre.