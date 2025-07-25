Indian smuggled goods seized in Sunamganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (28 BGB) has seized a large quantity of Indian smuggled sarees, lehengas and fabric rolls at Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district.

The incident occurred around 8 PM at an abandoned area near Uttar Banshikunda union in the upazila on Thursday night.

28 BGB Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel A K M Zakaria Kadir Confirmed the seizure and said that acting on information from the National Security Intelligence (NSI) agency, smuggled goods valued around Tk 1 crore 1 lakh 58 thousand were seized during the raid.

He also said that the process of handing over the seized goods to the Sunamganj Customs Office is underway.