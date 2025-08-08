The second phase of the world-class “NRB Hospital” is being built in Sylhet with the help of expatriate Bangladeshis.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

8 August 2025:

NRB Hospital, a non-profit initiative of expatriate Bangladeshis, has announced their much-awaited Phase Two fundraising Event and dinner, to be held on Sunday, 28 September 2025, at 7 pm, at The City Pavilion Venue in Romford.

This historic evening with the help of expatriate Bangladeshis will be the beginning of a new horizon, which will see a modern and international standard hospital built in Sylhet with the help of expatriate funding, from where the basic rights of marginalized and rural people will be ensured.

NRB Hospital Chairman Md. Lutfar Rahman said:

“_We are not just building a hospital, we are building a future and a dream. This hospital will be _the foundation of health, hope and humanity_.”

This project is proving how Bangladeshis living abroad can use their talents and hard-earned money worldwide to build a sustainable hospital foundation for Bangladesh.

Who will participate in this great initiative:

This great event will be attended by distinguished people from different walks of life, from doctors to lawyers, educationists, businessmen and politicians, including respected Bangladeshis living abroad scattered around the world. They are not only financially supporting this initiative, but also by providing professional advice, networking and leadership, taking it forward and making it successful, as you have already seen many Bangladeshis living abroad have donated to this great initiative and completed the work of filling the hospital’s soil.

Donations and Donor Membership:

Event participants can participate at various levels, from ‘Founder Member’ (£1,000) to ‘Patron’ (£50,000). There is an opportunity to donate in one-time or installments over a period of 1–5 years. Each level comes with lifetime healthcare, honorarium and special benefits for the family.

Future plans of the hospital:

As part of the future plans of the hospital;

★250 inpatient beds.

★50 ICU beds.

★12 operation theaters.

★Modern telemedicine and diagnostic facilities.

★A full-fledged medical college and nursing institute.

In the first phase of fundraising, 150+ respected donor members from Umarpur and Asharkandi unions have pledged £2.5 million. Architectural and engineering planning has already begun by acquiring five acres of land in Sylhet.

Call to the media, distinguished guests and the community:

Be a part of making this history with you or your family and friends. Through you, many more can participate in this great effort.

NRB Hospital CEO Barrister Lutfur Rahman, Senior Program Director Shafiqul Islam Sikder, Branding and Marketing Director Arif Bin Tarek spoke at the press conference.