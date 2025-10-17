HSC examinee dies of cardiac arrest after failing in one subject

An examinee of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate examination died of cardiac arrest at Kadamtoli in Sylhet city on Thursday after learning that he had failed in one subject in the examination.

The deceased, Sadi Ahmed, 17, was son of late Shamim Ahmed of Swarnali Residential Area, Kadamtali of Sylhet City Corporation, the police said.

The family members said that Sadi had appeared in the HSC examination from Sylhet Modan Mohan College this year, results of which were published on Thursday.

Sadi’s elder brother Sunny Ahmed told New Age that Sadi checked his results online at about 1:00pm and suffered a cardiac arrest immediately after knowing that he failed to secure the pass marks in a subject.

‘Hearing his screams, we rushed into Sadi’s room and found him saying that he was having severe chest pain,’ Sunny said.

‘We instantly took Sadi to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 2:30pm while undergoing treatment,’ he added.

Emergency medical officer at the hospital Rafi Ahmed said that Sadi met a cardiac arrest and died soon after admission to the hospital.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Mustafizur Rahman confirmed the death of Sadi.

He said that the relatives of the victim were trying to obtain permission of the local administration to bury the body without an autopsy.