Man killed in Habiganj road mishap

A man was killed in a road mishap at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Syed Ashrafuzzaman Faisal, 45, son of Syed SN Jamal, a resident of Shyamoli area in Dhaka. He was the supervisor of Al Mobaraka Paribahan.

According to locals, the incident occurred at around 12:30 PM in the Noapara Saheb Bari Gate area on Dhaka-Sylhet highway when a passenger bus hit the back of an oil tanker, resulting in the front part of the bus being twisted and its supervisor, Faisal, dying on the spot.

Shayestaganj Highway Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Taher Dewan confirmed the incident.