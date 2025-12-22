Man held with huge Yaba pills in Sylhet

Police arrested a suspected drug peddler along with 21000 pieces of Yaba pills from Zakiganj upazila of Sylhet district on Saturday evening.

The arrested is Dulal Ahmed, 28, a resident of Paschim Madarkhal village under Khalachhara union in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive at the house of Dulal and recovered 21000 pieces of Yaba pills concealed inside a rice drum in his house.

Zakiganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident and said that the arrested has been produced before the court for further legal action.