Rihanna Turns Up The Heat In Bold Red Lingerie Photos Shared On Social Media

Rihanna has once again set social media on fire after sharing a fresh set of photographs on X (formerly Twitter). Posted on Wednesday, the images show the Grammy-winning star posing confidently in red lingerie, offering fans a bold glimpse into her latest look, just months after welcoming her third child.

In the photos, Rihanna experiments with striking poses and expressive moods, effortlessly commanding attention. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Aphrodite was a savage ❤️🌹 V-Day collection now available on savagex.com,” teasing the latest Valentine’s Day drop from her lingerie label, Savage X Fenty.

Fans were quick to react, flooding the comments with praise. One admirer wrote that she embodies “beauty that commands, not begs,” while another declared the collection an instant hit. Several users applauded her confidence and presence, with many noting how she continues to redefine power dressing on her own terms.

The photoshoot comes a little over three months after Rihanna became a mother for the third time. In September last year, she announced the birth of her baby girl with longtime partner A$AP Rocky. Sharing the news on Instagram, she posted intimate images—one cradling the newborn dressed in soft pink, and another highlighting the baby’s tiny pink shoes. The caption revealed the name: Rocki Irish Mayers, born on September 13, 2025.

The couple had earlier confirmed the pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, where Rihanna made a memorable appearance in a pinstripe ensemble paired with a dramatic hat, proudly debuting her baby bump. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who first collaborated in 2012 and confirmed their relationship in 2020, are also parents to sons RZA Athelston Mayers (born in 2022) and Riot Rose Mayers (born in August 2023).

On the professional front, Rihanna’s last studio album, Anti, was released in 2016, after which she expanded her empire with the launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017. She recently lent her voice to the song Friend of Mine for the animated film Smurfs, while A$AP Rocky released his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, in 2025.