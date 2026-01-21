Tarique to launch election campaign with Sylhet tour, address 7 rallies Thursday

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is set to embark on a hectic two-day tour of Sylhet tonight (Wednesday) to formally kick off his party’s election campaign for the 13th national parliamentary election by addressing seven rallies in a row on Thursday.

“Since the election campaign is scheduled to begin tomorrow (Thursday) as per the announced timetable, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is going to launch it with a visit to Sylhet. He will reach Sylhet by air at 8:15pm tonight,” said BNP Election Steering Committee spokesperson Mahdi Amin.

After reaching Sylhet, he said, the BNP Chairman will visit the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) late at night and offer fateha there, marking the start of the election campaign in line with the party’s long-standing tradition.

Mahdi, who is also an adviser to the BNP Chairman, shared the detailed tour programmes at a press briefing held at the party’s election office in the Gulshan area.

On Thursday morning, Mahdi said Tarique Rahman will address his first election rally at the Sylhet Alia Madrasa ground.

Later in the day, he said the BNP Chairman will attend a rally at Ainpur playground in Sherpur area of Moulvibazar Sadar upazila at noon.

On his way, Mahdi said Tarique will also join a rally at the proposed new Upazila Parishad ground in Shayestaganj upazila of Habiganj district.

The BNP spokesman said Tarique will then proceed to Brahmanbaria, where he is scheduled to address a rally at Kuttapara Football Ground in Sarail upazila.

In the afternoon, he said, the BNP Chairman will attend another election rally at Bhairab Stadium in Kishoreganj.

On Tarique’s way back to Dhaka, Mahdi said, the BNP Chief will join a roadside election rally in the Narsingdi municipal area before attending a similar gathering at the Araihazar–Rupganj Gausia area in Narayanganj district.

He said Tarique is expected to return to his residence at Gusansthal late at night.

Mahdi said the party has already informed the concerned district administrations and returning officers of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi, Narayanganj and Dhaka through official letters.

He also said the respective police departments and other authorities have been notified in advance.

Since the formation of BNP, party founder Ziaur Rahman began his presidential election campaign from Sylhet, while Begum Khaleda Zia also launched all her election campaigns from the city starting in 1991. Following that tradition, Tarique Rahman will begin his campaign with shrine visits, party leaders said.

Sylhet BNP leaders said Tarique Rahman last visited the city in 2005, when he attended a BNP union representatives’ conference as the party’s senior joint secretary general.

After spending 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom, Tarique Rahman returned home with his family on December 25. A few days later, on December 30, his mother and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia passed away while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital.

‘Election Theme Song’

Mahdi said BNP will unveil an official election theme song at the very start of the election campaign. “The theme song will be launched at 12:01am on January 22 at Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka, marking the formal beginning of the campaign,” he said.

He said the theme song will be unveiled by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General and Member Secretary of the party’s Central Election Steering Committee Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Chief Coordinator of the Election Steering Committee Ismail Zabiullah and other committee members, along with leaders from various units, are expected to attend the event.

Mahdi said Tarique has decided to include senior leaders from the party’s different wings and associate bodies as his travel companions during election tours, in recognition of their sacrifices and roles in the party’s 16-year-long anti-fascist movement and mass uprising.

He said leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations played an unprecedented and steadfast role in the long struggle for democracy. “Out of respect and affection for their sacrifices, Tarique Rahman has taken the initiative to honour them by gradually taking such dedicated leaders with him on his tours and recognising their contributions to the democratic movement,” he said.

During the Sylhet tour, Mahdi said, BNP Chairman Tarique will be accompanied by party leaders Abdul Qader Bhuiyan Jewel, Mamun Hasan, Abdul Monayem Munna, Kazi Rawnakul Islam Shrabon, Yasin Ferdous Murad and Rakibul Islam Rakib, along with several other committed young leaders. “More such leaders will be included in future tours in phases, Insha’Allah.”

‘Appeal to Political Parties’

The BNP leader said the February 12 national parliamentary election is a very important chapter for Bangladesh.

He expressed the hope that all political parties will run a peaceful, fair and acceptable election campaign by showing restraint, tolerance and coexistence.

Mahdi urged all political parties to fully follow the election code of conduct so that the people’s hopes and expectations are reflected in the much-awaited election. “Only through collective responsibility and democratic practice can this election set a positive example, Insha’Allah.”

He also recalled that earlier Tarique planned visits to the northern region to offer fateha at the graves of July uprising martyrs, including Shaheed Abu Sayeed, as well as national leader Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and his maternal grandmother, along with some religious and personal programmes.

Mahdi, however, said large public gatherings formed around those planned visits, prompting the Election Commission to request restraint.

Respecting the Commission’s request, he said, Tarique Rahman cancelled those visits to help maintain a proper election environment.

Replying to a question, Mahdi said Tarique Rahman will visit the Chattogram region for election campaigning after completing his Sylhet tour, and the detailed schedule will be announced later.

‘Undesirable Activities’

Responding to another question, the BNP leader said collecting voter ID cards and bKash numbers by going door to door by a particular political party is undesirable. “We urge people to remain alert in this regard, as voters are eager to cast their votes in this election.”

He said steps must be taken so that the level playing field is not damaged in any way. “If we see violations of the election code of conduct in an organised way, including the misuse of postal ballots abroad or the collection of voter IDs and mobile payment or bKash numbers, these will be considered undesirable.”

Mahdi said BNP has urged its leaders and activists to engage in positive politics during the campaign by reaching out to ordinary people, presenting the party’s plans and countering misinformation.

He also urged those involved in collecting voter IDs and mobile payment numbers to move away from such negative political practices.

‘EC’s Role in Ensuring Level-Playing Field’

Mahdi said BNP wants a free, fair and credible election. “We firmly believe that if a level playing field is ensured and the people’s voting rights are truly evaluated, BNP will form the government with the people’s mandate, Insha’Allah.”

He urged the Election Commission to ensure a level-playing field, conduct a flawless election and keep it free from controversy. “The Commission must ensure that all parties follow the election code of conduct.”

Mahdi said several BNP delegations have already visited the Election Commission and urged it to take a strong and firm stance on these issues.