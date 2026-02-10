Earthquake jolts Sylhet; epicenter in Goainghat

An earthquake was felt in Sylhet on Tuesday afternoon, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The tremor occurred at 5:32 PM and measured 4.0 on Richter scale.

In an official statement signed by Assistant Meteorologist Farzana Sultana, the department said the earthquake struck at exactly 5:32:32 PM. Its epicenter was located at Goainghat in Sylhet, approximately 214 kilometers from Dhaka Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.