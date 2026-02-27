Liverpool post record revenue of $947 million in league-winning 2024-25 season

Liverpool posted record revenue of 703 million pounds ($947.57 million) for the year up to May 2025, the season they won their 20th English Premier League title, the club said on Friday.

The club, who topped Deloitte’s chart as the highest-earning Premier League side, reported a profit of eight million pounds ($10.78 million) after tax with a sharp rise in media, matchday and commercial revenues, while staffing and administrative costs also went up significantly.

Liverpool’s media revenue increased by 60 million pounds to 264 million pounds. They also saw a rise of 14 million pounds in matchday revenue, and a 15 million pound increase in commercial revenue.

But administrative costs went up by 57 million pounds, and staffing costs also rose by 42 million pounds.

“Several other categories of costs have also seen double-digit growth in recent years, impacting the marginal return from core operations such as matchday,” Liverpool said in a statement.