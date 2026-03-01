Bangladeshi national killed in UAE

A Bangladeshi worker was killed in an Iranian missile strike in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, as retaliatory attacks by Iran spread across the Gulf region amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed the death but did not immediately release the identity of the victim.

However, multiple sources identified him as Saleh Ahmed, a resident of Gaziteka area in Barlekha upazila of Moulvibazar district in Bangladesh.

Saleh Ahmed, who had been working as a delivery man in Ajman emirate, was killed when an explosion struck the area shortly after he left for work following iftar on Saturday evening.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a bright, fire-like object in the sky moments before a powerful blast shook the surrounding neighborhood. Ahmed was found critically injured at the scene with severe wounds across his body.

Civil defense teams and police quickly arrived at the site, secured the area, and transported him to a hospital by ambulance. His death was unofficially confirmed on Sunday morning, though UAE authorities have yet to issue a formal announcement.

Saleh had been working abroad for many years and was the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his mother, wife, three sons, and one daughter back in Bangladesh.

His cousin, Mahbub Alam Chowdhury, confirmed the death but said the family is still awaiting official details about the circumstances. He urged authorities to expedite the repatriation of the body to Bangladesh.