Rain likely in sylhet division

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that rain or thundershowers would take place at one or two places over Sylhet division in next 24 hours commencing 9 am.

“Rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” a met office bulletin said.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, it added.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius at Sylhet under Sylhet division and today’s minimum temperature is 17.0 degrees Celsius at Sylhet under Sylhet division and at Jashore under Khulna division.

The sun sets at 6.04 pm today and rises at 6.15 am tomorrow in Dhaka.