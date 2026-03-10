PM launches ‘Family Card’ programme

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday (March 10) inaugurated the government’s landmark ‘Family Card’ programme as per his promise.

The programme was formally inaugurated at around 11AM at T&T playground in Banani (adjacent to Karail slum).

Under this programme, each enrolled family will receive a monthly financial allowance of Tk 2,500. To ensure transparency and reduce hassle, the money will be directly credited to the beneficiary’s mobile wallet or bank account through a digital payment system.

According to government information, the pilot programme is being implemented in 15 wards under 13 city corporations or unions in 13 districts across the country.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Farzana Sharmin, Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Shafiqul Islam Milton and Social Welfare Ministry Secretary Dr Mohammad Abu Yousuf spoke at the programme, with Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Minister Dr AZM Zahid Hossain in the chair.

The Prime Minister, alongwith his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, arrived at the venue earlier at 10:32AM and spoke with several women who had come to receive family cards.

According to the Ministry of Social Welfare (Bangladesh), the programme will be provided free of cost and beneficiaries will not need to collect the cards from offices as officials will deliver them directly to their homes.