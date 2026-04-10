10 more bills passed in Parliament

The Jatiya Sangsad on Friday passed 10 more bills aimed at converting ordinances issued by the interim government into law.

The bills were adopted unanimously during the morning sitting of the 13th day of the first session of the 13th parliament. As no clause-by-clause amendment proposals were placed, the bills were passed without discussion.

The session was chaired by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.

Out of 133 ordinances issued by the interim government, the parliamentary special committee recommended that 98 be passed without changes and 15 with amendments. Of the remaining 20, it suggested scrapping four and introducing 16 as stronger, revised bills.

The bills passed during the morning sitting had been recommended by the committee for adoption without amendments.

Among them, Housing and Public Works Minister Zakaria Taher placed the Narayanganj Development Authority Bill, 2026, Barishal Development Authority Bill, 2026, Mymensingh Development Authority Bill, 2026, Cumilla Development Authority Bill, 2026, and Rangpur Development Authority Bill, 2026, all of which were passed unanimously.

Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury moved the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was also passed unanimously.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo tabled the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Bill, 2026, which received unanimous approval.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury placed the Deposit Protection Bill, 2026, the Excises and Salt Bill, 2026, and the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2026, all of which were passed unanimously.