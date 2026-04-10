Bangladeshi shot dead by Indian Khasis near Sylhet border: BGB

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead allegedly by members of the Indian Khasi community in a border area of Companiganj upazila in Sylhet.

The incident took place last night, approximately one kilometre inside Indian territory, in a betel nut grove.

The deceased, Saleh Ahmed Joydhar, 30, was a resident of Karbalartuk village near Dayarbazar area, said a press release issued today by Lt Col Md Nazmul Haque, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) 48 Sylhet Battalion.

According to the statement, around 8:30pm yesterday, Saleh, along with two associates, crossed the border into India.

When they reached near Chongket and Markan groves, members of the Indian Khasi community, suspecting them to be betel nut thieves, opened fire using pellet guns.

Several rounds were fired, leaving Saleh dead on the spot, the statement said.

The victim’s associates — Sumon Mia, 25, from Nazirgaon village, and Masum Ahmed, 20, from Karbalartuk — later carried the body back into Bangladesh, the statement mentioned.

Quoting local sources, BGB said that all three individuals had prior involvement in cross-border smuggling activities.