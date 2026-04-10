European groups call for EU action on Bangladesh’s legal and political concerns

Ansar Ahmed Ullah

A group of European and international civil society organisations has urged the European Union and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) to intensify efforts to uphold legal integrity and democratic standards in Bangladesh.

In a jointly signed letter, the organisations highlighted the EU and CPA’s longstanding roles as advocates of human rights, democratic governance and judicial independence. They called on both bodies to leverage diplomatic engagement and formal institutional mechanisms to address mounting concerns. Among the key recommendations, the groups stressed the importance of ensuring that legal proceedings are conducted transparently and impartially, with clear accountability. They also underscored the need to uphold due process, including respect for the presumption of innocence.

The letter further called for stronger safeguards to prevent political interference in parliamentary institutions. It also emphasised the protection of democratic pluralism, civil liberties and the safety of individuals in custody.

The initiative was led by several organisations, including the South Asia Democratic Forum, the European Bangladesh Forum, the Working Group Bangladesh in Germany, the Earth Civilisation Network and the Freedom and Justice Alliance, reflecting a coordinated response from European and global civil society networks.

Signatories said the appeal represents solidarity with those seeking justice, accountability and the protection of democratic institutions in Bangladesh. They urged that these concerns be given due weight in ongoing international dialogue with the country. The letter was signed by Paulo Casaca, former Member of the European Parliament and Executive Director of the South Asia Democratic Forum in Brussels.