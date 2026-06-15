Finance minister presents revised budget with Tk2000cr cut

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Monday presented the revised and supplementary budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year in the National Parliament, prioritising economic recovery, inflation control, and reduced government spending.

Presenting the revised budget during the seventh sitting of the second session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad, the minister said the government had initially projected net expenditure of Tk7,90,000 crore for the current fiscal year.

However, due to a slowdown in the implementation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) ahead of the national election, the government has proposed reducing total expenditure by Tk2,000 crore, bringing the revised budget size down to Tk7,88,000 crore.

The finance minister also proposed a total budget deficit of Tk20,000 crore under the revised budget, equivalent to 3.3% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said reviving the economy by addressing both global uncertainties and domestic structural weaknesses has remained one of the government’s key priorities since taking office.

To achieve this goal, the administration has focused on reducing wasteful spending, cutting non-priority expenditures, and ensuring greater fiscal discipline across government institutions.

Khosru noted that although the government has had to adjust subsidies in the power and energy sectors due to global economic pressures, it has expanded social protection programmes. These include benefits distributed through family cards, farmer cards, and honorariums for imams, priests, and muezzins.

He said the supplementary budget includes adjustments in expenditure and deficit levels to accommodate these welfare initiatives.

Following the finance minister’s statement, the speaker initiated the voting process on demands for grants related to expenditures other than charged expenditures for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

The speaker reminded lawmakers that under Article 89 of the Constitution, charged expenditures may be discussed in Parliament but are not subject to voting.