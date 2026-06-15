PM Tarique Rahman seeks media support to build a humane state, strengthen social values

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday sought cooperation from the media in building a humane state and fostering human values among people.

Speaking at a view-exchange meeting with executives and heads of news at electronic media outlets at the Public Administration Conference Room of the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat, the Prime Minister called on the media to play a constructive role in nation-building, said his Press Secretary Saleh Shibly, reports UNB.

“We do not want to talk about politics all the time, everywhere. Apart from politics, there are important issues concerning the economy, society and human values that also deserve attention,” he quoted the Prime Minister as saying at the meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Shibly said Tarique Rahman also highlighted the need to revive social consciousness and compassion in society.

“He referred to incidents where people record videos while a dog is being beaten or a person is being assaulted instead of coming forward to help. He said human feelings, values and social awareness need to be strengthened, and emphasised the important role journalists can play in this regard,” the press secretary said.

He said the Prime Minister listened to the concerns and suggestions of media representatives and expressed his intention to continue engaging with the media through regular interactions in the future.

The discussion, which began around 1:45PM, continued until 3:30PM.

Mohona Television Head of News Rashedul Haque said media representatives discussed the current state of the media industry and various professional issues with the Prime Minister in an open and cordial environment.

“He (PM) sought the media’s cooperation in building Bangladesh as a truly liveable and humane country, not by imitating Europe or America, but by developing our own model,” he said.

Rashedul said media representatives also raised issues, including the formation of a Media Commission, a separate wage structure for electronic media employees, improved working conditions for journalists and greater job security.

Among those spoke at the meeting were Abdul Hai Siddiqui of BanglaVision, Jobair Babu of Somoy TV, Loton Ekram of DBC News, Shafique Ahamed of Ekattor TV, Gausul Azam Bipu of GTV, Mohiuddin of Desh TV, Shariful Islam of News24, Zahirul Alam of Channel 24, Fahim Ahmed of Jamuna Television, Irfanul Haque Nahid of Nagorik TV, Ilias Hossain of RTV and MM Badsha of Bangla TV.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon and Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibly also addressed the meeting.

State Minister for Information Yasser Khan Choudhury, Prime Minister’s Advisers Dr Zahed Ur Rahman and Mahdi Amin, Speechwriter SAM Mahfuzur Rahman and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon were present.

The Prime Minister later hosted a luncheon in honour of the senior media executives.