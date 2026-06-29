Tamim Iqbal awarded honorary life membership of MCC

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Tamim Iqbal has been awarded Honorary Life Membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), one of cricket’s most respected institutions and the guardian of the game’s Laws.

The MCC announced its latest group of Honorary Life Members on Thursday.

Alongside Tamim, four other cricketing figures have also been given the prestigious honour. They are Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Mel Jones, and Cheteshwar Pujara. MCC confirmed that all five have accepted the invitation to become Honorary Life Members.

Tamim, who is currently in England, officially accepted the membership, as did New Zealand stars Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, who are set to retire from international cricket after the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. Former Australia cricketer Mel Jones received her membership in person.

“Tamim becomes one of a select number from Bangladesh to be awarded Honorary Life Membership of the Club and is one of the country’s most celebrated cricketers,” MCC said in a press release on Sunday.

Founded in 1787, MCC is recognised as the guardian of the Laws of Cricket. The club has approximately 18,350 Full Members and 6,000 Associate Members.

MCC Chief Executive and Secretary Rob Lawson said: “We are delighted to welcome five fantastic cricketers as our newest Honorary Life Members.