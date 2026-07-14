One sentenced to death, 3 to life imprisonment in MC College gang rape case

Sylhet Office : A court today sentenced one criminal to death and three others to life-term imprisonment in the gang rape case involving a young woman at the Murari Chand (MC) College dormitory here.

The court also acquitted four accused in the case.

The Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Swapan Kumar Sarkar delivered the verdict this afternoon.

The court sentenced Saifur Rahman to death and Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tarekul Islam Rony and Arjun Laskar to life imprisonment.

The remaining four accused – Ainuddin alias Ainul, Misbaul Islam alias Rajan, Rabiul and Mahfuzur Rahman – were acquitted.

Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal Public Prosecutor (PP) Abul Hossain confirmed the details.

Earlier in the morning, all eight accused were produced before the court under tight security.

According to the case details, on the night of September 25, 2020, a couple was returning from Shah Paran Mazar when several youths intercepted their private car in front of the main gate of MC College and took them to the college dormitory.

There, the husband was confined while the young woman was gang raped. The couple was later assaulted, robbed of cash and valuables, and their vehicle was also detained.

On the night of the incident, the victim’s husband filed a case with Shah Paran Police Station, naming six accused and two unidentified persons.

During the investigation, DNA tests matched rape evidence with six of the eight accused. On December 3, 2021, the investigation officer and then Inspector (Investigation) of Shah Paran Police Station, Indranil Bhattacharya, submitted the charge sheet against the eight accused to the court.

After the case was transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal last year, the court recorded testimonies from 24 witnesses, including the victim, her husband, the investigation officer, a forensic expert, a judicial magistrate and a professor of MC College.

Following arguments from both sides, the court delivered its verdict today.